Prince Harry ‘full of resentment’ over his past in the royal family: Expert

file footage

Prince Harry’s upcoming memoir’s title and cover photo seems to suggest that he is still ‘full of resentment’ over his life in the royal family despite having moved on to the US with wife Meghan Markle, a royal expert has said.



After the title for Prince Harry’s book, Spare, was revealed last Thursday, October 27, royal author and expert Angela Levin dissected the royal’s ‘resentment’ behind it in a column for Sky News Australia.

Levin wrote, “The country was thrilled when aged 33, Harry found the woman he wanted to marry. Yet five years on he seems to cling on to the past, which simply can’t be changed.”

She went on to say, “Can it really be how he thinks of himself? He has a wife he worships and the freedom he longed for — so why is he still seemingly full of resentment and determination to get his own back?”

Levin also pointed out that Prince Harry’s choice of using Spare as the title was interesting since the words ‘does not have a derogatory connotation when used in the context of royal households’.