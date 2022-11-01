Emily Ratajkwoski lip-syncs Taylor Swift's 'Karma' after divorce

Emily Ratajkwoski made a TikTok video of her while lip-syncing to Taylor Swift’s song Karma.

The Victoria’s secret model, 31, took to TikTok on Monday to share a video in which she lip-synced to the words of Karma, a song from Taylor Swift's latest album Midnights.

"Cause karma is my boyfriend / Karma is a god/ Karma is the breeze in my hair on the weekend/ Karma’s a relaxing thought / Aren’t you envious that for you it’s not? / Sweet like honey," she sang while wearing an all-black outfit.

“KARMA IS MY BOYFRIEND,” she captioned the now-deleted video.

Emily revealed earlier this month that she’s been struggling since her split with the producer after learning about his infidelity.

"I feel all the emotions," she told Harper’s BAZAAR. "I feel anger, sadness. I feel excitement. I feel joy. I feel levity. Every day is different."

"The only good thing I know is that I’m feeling all those things, which is nice because it makes me believe that I’ll be OK." she added.

For the unversed, the designer filed for divorce from Bear-McClard in September, just two months after the news came out about their separation, after four years of marriage.

Emily shares 1-year-old son Sylvester with the producer and she has new priorities ever since becoming a single mom.

"I’ve never had such clear priorities before in my life," she told Harper’s BAZAAR. "Number one is Sly, and that’s that. It’s made me re-evaluate what’s important to me, like, 'What do I want to teach my son?'"