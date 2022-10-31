People within PTI can be involved in Arshad Sharif’s assassination: Faisal Vawda

Former PTI leader Faisal Vawda. — Screengrab via YouTube/Samaa

ISLAMABAD: Former PTI leader Faisal Vawda on Monday claimed that people belonging to the party could be involved in the brutal murder of renowned anchorperson Arshad Sharif in Kenya.

Casting doubts over the PTI leadership, Vawda said, “The assassination was planned in Pakistan by those who could benefit from it."

Speaking to a private TV channel, Vawda said that the murder better suits “three snakes and two VIPs.”

Responding to a question, the former PTI leader said that Waqar, one of the two suspects in the murder case, was his college mate. They are associated with property businesses in Karachi, he added.

Conspiracy hatched in Pakistan

On October 26, Vawda shared details of slain journalist Arshad Sharif's death, claiming it to be a "premeditated" murder whose planning was carried out in Pakistan.

Addressing a press conference at Islamabad Press Club, Vawda — who claimed that he was a close friend of the slain journalist — said that as against the version of the Kenyan police, Sharif was shot at from a close range within the car.

He claimed that Sharif’s murder was planned in Pakistan and all pieces of evidence have been erased. “One will not be able to find Sharif’s mobile phone or laptop because all of it has been destroyed,” he said, lamenting about the procedure of justice in Pakistan and Kenya — where he claimed conditions are worse than that of Pakistan.

Vawda decried claims of “mistaken identity”, saying that it wasn’t like that 20 bullets were fired and one hit Sharif mistakenly. “In my opinion, two bullets were fired at him, one to the head and the other to the chest by a person sitting in the car or present at a very close range,” he stated.

“The story that has been narrated regarding the mistaken identity case should have been plotted well because no matter which country is in question, the police would never open fire if they had (as they claim) doubts of a child being present in the car,” he added, stating that in this case, only Sharif died as a part of this “cold-[blooded], planned, brutal murder that was conspired.”

The PTI leader said that he won’t name the people involved in the crime. “I have made a video and have given names of those people […] I have given those names internationally. I have given millions of dollars. I have a clear message, if I am shot and killed then you’ll be killed too.”

He maintained that Sharif was "chosen to be killed in Kenya by those who want to break the country."

'Informed Imran Khan about conspirator'

Vawda said that a person was "conspiring" against Sharif and he had informed PTI Chairman Imran Khan about this "conspirator".

Sharif was an honest person, "but the conspiracy that he was informed about had another conspiracy behind it".

He said that a common man could not send Sharif to Kenya from Dubai. "These are the people who wish to see instability and chaos in the country. This wasn't a plain death. It was a cold-blooded murder."

Vawda stated that he is ready to share evidence with the Military Intelligence and Inter-Services Intelligence, adding that he would share further details related to Sharif's murder in the coming days.

Khawaja Asif asks Imran to be part of probe

On October 27, Federal Defence Minister Khawaja Asif called on Chairman PTI Imran Khan and Salman Iqbal to become a part of the investigation and provide information voluntarily regarding the murder of Sharif.

"If they [Imran Khan and Salman Iqbal] have any sincerity towards Arshad Sharif, they should join the investigation and present the evidence they have," he said while speaking during Geo News' programme "Aaj Shahzeb Khanzada Kay Sath" on Thursday.

If the two do not appear before the commission, this leaves a lot of room for doubt, he said. The minister said it is the "height of dishonesty" that they [Imran Khan and Salman Iqbal] are playing the victim card to keep their politics and media house intact.

Asif said a couple of days ago, Khan claimed that the slain journalist was killed in a "targeted attack." “No matter what anyone says, I know that Arshad Sharif became a victim of target killing,” Khan claimed while addressing a lawyer’s convention in Peshawar on October 25.

Asif said that if they opt not to appear before the competent authority probing the murder of Sharif, they are rightly being pinpointed.

Sharif's body was brought to Islamabad in the early hours of Wednesday [October 26]. Members of his family received his body at the Islamabad airport.

His funeral prayers were offered at the Shah Faisal Mosque Islamabad at 2pm on Thursday. Later, he was laid to rest at the H-11 cemetery in the federal capital.

Arshad Sharif shot dead

Last week, Sharif was shot dead in Kenya by the local police just months after he fled his home country to avoid sedition charges.

Kenyan police said that the journalist was shot in a "mistaken identity" case. According to a police report seen by AFP, a car carrying Sharif and another man was struck by around nine rounds Sunday night as it crossed a makeshift roadblock in a remote area some 40 kilometres (25 miles) from the Kenyan capital Nairobi.

The report did not say who fired at the car but said the pair carried on to the home of another Pakistani national.

There, Sharif was found to be dead "with a gunshot wound on the head which had penetrated from the back".