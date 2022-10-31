Nicola Peltz makes interesting CONFESSION about husband Brooklyn Beckham

Nicola Peltz is making quite an interesting confession about her husband Brooklyn Beckham who was once an aspiring photographer before trying his hand at being a chef.

The Bates Motel actress, who is the writer and director of her upcoming film Lola James, told how her husband, 23, begged her for a small part in the independent drama.

However, despite trying to disguise his very British accent, Nicola, 27, revealed she had to cut the scene because she couldn't stop laughing at his voice.

Speaking to The Sunday Times magazine, Style, Nicola revealed: 'I directed a film last year that I wrote when I was 23 [Lola James]. And Brooklyn is still mad at me, but he was like, "Can I be in your movie?' And I was like Oh My Gosh, I would be honoured, but we have to disguise you."

'Obviously he's covered in tattoos and he's British. So he did a few parts in the background, which if you pay attention, you can find me, but in one scene he's like 'Can I put the mike on, I wanna say a line?"

After agreeing he could say whatever he wanted, the scene didn't go to plan, as Nicola revealed: 'And I started laughing so hard. He had the most British accent ever. I ended up cutting him out! He sat there, in the editing room, he was like "Did you really just cut me out while I'm sitting here?" I was like, yes I love you so much!'

Despite not making the cut for a speaking part, Nicola confirmed that Brooklyn will appear in her film as an extra during a scene.

The upcoming movie Lola James is set in 2002 and follows the story of 19-year-old Lola who tries to save enough money to get her brother Arlo out of their ‘toxic’ home.



