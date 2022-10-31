Camilla’s grandkids lead different lives than George, Charlotte and Louis

Queen Consort Camilla's other grandkids, who lead different lives that Prince George, Prince Charlotte and Prince Louis, were seen attending Queen Elizabeth II’s state funeral on September 19.
Camilla was married to Andrew Parker-Bowles before she tied the knot with then-Prince Charles.
The former couple had a son Tom Parker-Bowles – a food writer and critic, who tied the knot to Sara Buys in 2005 before getting divorced in 2018.
However, the couple welcomes a daughter Lola in 2007 and a son Frederick in 2010 who usually stay out of the spotlight.
Moreover, Tom’s younger sister Laura married Harry Lopes in 2006 and gave birth to her daughter Eliza and twin boys Gus and Louis.
According to Tatler, Camilla said about her grandchildren: “It’s very nice because you haven’t got the full responsibility.
“You can give them a wonderful time, spoil them, give them all the things their parents won’t allow, then give them back again.”
Netflix series 'Stranger Things' actors in other shows and movies of the platform, details of their other projects
Meghan Markle’s close friend and her go-to designer dedicates his collection to Kate Middleton
Prince Harry is all set to ring in the new year with the release of his bombshell memoir on January 9, 2023
The heartrending limited series on Netflix stars Zoe Saldaña and Eugenio Mastrandra.
Prince Harry's book’s title was recently unveiled which soon met with the criticism
George Floyd's family was mulling over suing Ye for $250 million for unfounded claims on Floyd's death