Kanye West’s ‘unannounced’ visit to Skechers HQ makes headlines on ‘SNL’

Saturday Night Live mocked Kanye West’s ‘unannounced’ visit to Skechers headquarters in Los Angeles amid his anti-Semitism controversy.

The cast members portrayed fictional Skechers employees speaking about the company’s reaction in the Skechers ad this weekend.

“Here at Skechers, we pride ourselves on two things: Making stylish, comfortable shoes at an affordable price, and having zero tolerance for anti-Semitism,” Cecily Strong said in the skit.

“Like the rest of the country, we were appalled by Kanye’s horrific comments, and we vowed to never work with him in any capacity,” she added.

“But, can we also point out, of all the companies he could of approached and been rejected by, he chose Skechers.”



Strong’s co-star Bowen Yang played a Skechers employee added, “That’s why this week, when Kanye West showed up at our corporate office asking to work with us, we said no,” he stated. “And we immediately escorted him out of the building.”

He later questioned, “What would you call a Kanye Skechers shoe anyway, a Skeezy?” before adding, “Two years ago, can you imagine the headline, ‘Skechers too good for Kanye?’”

The hilarious ad also took aim at other major fashion companies including Adidas. “It took Adidas so many days to decide not to work with him. He walked in we were, buy, buh-bye, door,” Strong said.

Yang jokingly added that Crocs have been silent on the matter and concluded the skit by saying, “I’m sure Kanye will find a morally dubious company to work with instead.”

Earlier this week, the Yeezy founder was escorted out of Skechers offices after showing up unannounced.

Skechers representatives said, West was “engaged in unauthorized filming,” and was briefly addressed by two executives before he was removed from the building.