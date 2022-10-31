Prince Harry inviting readers into his ‘grief’ with ‘telling’ memoir photo

file footage

Prince Harry’s choice of cover photo for his upcoming bombshell memoir Spare is ‘inviting’ readers into his ‘grief and pain’, a body language expert has analysed.



The Duke of Sussex’s highly-anticipated book, set to release in January next year, features a close-up of him on the cover which, according to body language expert Judi James, puts Prince Harry ‘eye to eye and face to face’ with the audience.

Talking to Express UK about her analysis of the book’s cover and its already-controversial title, James said, “This is not a photo to tell us Harry’s pain is now no longer baggage he carries with him…”

“This headshot seems to create a mirror image for the reader, eye to eye and face to face, and it’s not an expression that seems to have been chosen to illustrate that inspirational man who has been saved by the power of love,” she explained.

James went on to share, “This is a solo pose and a direct gaze presumably to suggest openness and honesty…”

She then explained. “This cover expression with the word ‘Spare’ on it suggests we are being invited into Harry’s grief, pain and sadness though and he looks partly as though he is still hurting.”

The expert then noted that Prince Harry’s pose is an ‘asymmetric’ one, explaining, “Place your hand over one side of his face and he looks relatively relaxed… Place it over the other though and the difference is quite shocking."

"The eye expression looks darker and more intense and the lips are straight. So, we are seeing two sets of signals in one shot.”