Prince Harry wrote entire memoir ‘for himself’ amid total isolation

Prince Harry has reportedly written his entire memoir ‘for himself’ despite being ostracized.
This claim has been brought to light by royal author Clarie Toureille, in her piece for the Mail Online.
They began by accusing the Duke of choosing “his own happiness” since he’s never been able to “keep trying to make his family happy.”
The anonymous source also weighed in and claimed, “You can't kind of always live your life trying to make your family or your siblings happy. You have to choose your own happiness.”
Separate sources also addressed the matter of Spare being an ‘attack’ against King Charles and clarified that it won’t be a “takedown”.
