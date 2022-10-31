Kanye West likely to face major financial disaster within few months

File footage

Kanye West could be dealing with an extreme financial crisis following his anti-Semitic controversy, it has been reported.

The rapper, who also goes by Ye, has been dropped by top business corporations and condemned by several prominent figures due to his racial rants on the internet.

According to Page Six, most of West’s income sources have been affected due to the latest controversy. Sources have suggested that while he has a large stash of cash, the rapper also has vast expenses and could be in trouble soon if he doesn’t find a way out of it.

Sources close to the Yeezy founder have claimed that four out of five major sources of his income have been either completely shut down or badly compromised due to his anti-Semitism controversy.

West, who had signed an important deal with Adidas and Gap, has suffered nearly $2 billion loss in one day after multiple companies cut ties with him.

A source also confirmed that Gap, which also ended its two-year-old deal with the rapper in September, owes him some money for the YEEZYxGAP products it sold between the end of the deal.

For the concerts, West’s show at SoFi Stadium in LA on November 4 has been canceled by the venue. He has no more booked shows amid the scandals, according to insiders.