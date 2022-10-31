Meghan Markle, Prince Harry tipped to attend King Charles III’s coronation

file footage

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry could be preparing to return to the UK to attend King Charles III’s coronation, according to a royal expert who thinks that the couple would want the ‘legitimacy’ that would come with it.



Talking to Express UK recently, royal commentator Lee Cohen suggested that despite Prince Harry testing the royals with his upcoming bombshell memoir titled Spare, him and his wife Meghan could be waiting on an invite to the coronation.

As per Cohen, “The Duke and Duchess of Sussex could be in attendance as the couple are always happy to rise to the occasion for events that give them legitimacy.”

He went on to state that the possibility of them attending Charles’ coronation will also rest on whether the event will give them a ‘PR moment’.

Cohen also added that both Prince Harry and Meghan “would be happy to snap up the opportunity” as they have “for other royal occasions, even after they stepped back.”

It is pertinent to mention that King Charles’ coronation date has been decided as May 6, 2023, which also happens to be Prince Harry and Meghan’s son Archie’s birthday.