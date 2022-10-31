Kanye West demands billion-dollar payout from Kim K after losing major brands: Report

File Footage

Kanye West has reportedly asked for a billion-dollar payout from ex-wife Kim Kardashian amid their ongoing legal battle over kids’ custody.



An insider told Radar Online that the rapper has shifted his attention to the Skims founder for money after major brands severed ties with him following his insensitive remarks toward Jews.

Meanwhile, The Kardashian star wants full custody of her four kids, North, Chicago, Saint, Psalm, and is willing to “do everything she needs to protect herself and her family."

"At this point, all options are on the table for Kim," the source said of the ongoing legal war between the former lovers.

As for the kids, they are “being shielded from all this drama as much as possible," the insider added while revealing that Kim is being careful to not pollute kids' mind about their father.

"She desperately wants this to end peacefully. But it's on Kanye to get himself together,” the source said.

However, Ye keeps trying to reach out to Kim amid the ongoing controversies as the source stated, "Kanye tries to call Kim and her family members all the time.”

Kanye “sends endless texts from different numbers when he can't get through. He's just relentless," the insider said, adding, "in his mind, they're all out to get him and he won't stand for it."

Even though the Praise God singer’s behaviour is helping Kim in their custody case, she still wants him to get help, the outlet shared.

As for the money, Kim is “very aware that he could be knocking on her day at any point,” the source said of Ye, who recently claimed to have lost $2 billion in one day.

“The chances of him coming to the negotiating table for anything less than $1 billion are pretty slim. That's just how he rolls," the source noted.

"Kanye still has a ton up his sleeve that he could use against Kim and she knows that," the insider claimed while adding that Kim has beefed up her security at home.

The beauty mogul will resort to a restraining order if need be because she's worried Ye will "show up announced anytime, especially as their formal visitation arrangements are in flux right now."