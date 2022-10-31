Prince Harry could harm royal future of his kids Lilibet, Archie

Duke of Sussex Prince Harry could harm the future of his kids Lilibet and Archie with his upcoming memoir Spare.



Royal expert Kinsey Schofield told Express UK that the royal family does not trust Harry any longer and if he makes claims against the royals it could ‘jeopardise future for his children.’

She said about the much-anticipated book, “I do think that he (Prince Harry) is going to blow it with his family and I think that he is going to lose out on a lot of opportunities. He is going to jeopardise the future for his children."

Also, royal biographer Tom Bower has warned that King Charles could withhold Archie and Lilibet's titles over Harry’s memoir, which he believes is "make or break" for the Sussexes.

The monarch could strip Prince Harry and Meghan Markle of their titles in retaliation for "going fully rogue" with a tell-all memoir, the Mirror quoted the royal expert as saying.