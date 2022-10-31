Prince Harry could harm royal future of his kids Lilibet, Archie

Duke of Sussex Prince Harry could harm the future of his kids Lilibet and Archie with his upcoming memoir Spare.
Royal expert Kinsey Schofield told Express UK that the royal family does not trust Harry any longer and if he makes claims against the royals it could ‘jeopardise future for his children.’
She said about the much-anticipated book, “I do think that he (Prince Harry) is going to blow it with his family and I think that he is going to lose out on a lot of opportunities. He is going to jeopardise the future for his children."
Also, royal biographer Tom Bower has warned that King Charles could withhold Archie and Lilibet's titles over Harry’s memoir, which he believes is "make or break" for the Sussexes.
The monarch could strip Prince Harry and Meghan Markle of their titles in retaliation for "going fully rogue" with a tell-all memoir, the Mirror quoted the royal expert as saying.
The Firm's preparation and possible reaction to Harry's hotly-anticipated memoir revealed
Eric is the mogul's only child with fiancée Lauren Silverman
Louis was a judge alongside Cowell on the X Factor
The media personality recently shared a series of throwbacks of her old looks
The comedian previously spoke about her experience with body-shaming trolls
Duck Duck Goose director Chris Jenkins is slated to direct 10 Lives as well