Kendall Jenner sends birthday wishes to boyfriend Devin Booker

Kendall Jenner on Sunday shared a picture with her boyfriend Devin Booker to celebrate his birthday.

Taking to Instagram stories, the model posted the photo with caption, "birthday boy."

Booker is celebrated his 26th birthday on October 30.

The supermodel was first linked to NBA All-Star and Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker in April 2020, but only confirmed the rumored romance on Valentine's Day 2021.



