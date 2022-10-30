Angelina Jolie enjoys mother-daughter bonding time with Vivienne while shopping in LA

Hollywood star Angelina Jolie was spotted taking a stroll with her daughter, Vivienne Jolie-Pitt, after spending time visiting the flood-ravaged waters in Pakistan as Special Envoy for UNHCR, the UN Refugee Agency.

The Oscar-winning actress, 47 has been back home in Los Angeles and seen spending time with her children.

In the pictures obtained on DailyMail, on Saturday, the acclaimed actress and director got in some one-on-one time with 14-year-old daughter Vivienne, which included a stop to get groceries at a Gelson's Market in the Los Feliz neighborhood of Los Angeles.

The Academy Award winner stepped out dressed in baggy gray-patterned pants, a matching top, and a long black overcoat.

Vivienne, who has a twin brother, Knox, along with four other brothers and sisters, looked like the typical teenager in bleached-out jeans, a gray sweatshirt, and black Converse sneakers.

Along with Knox, missing from the outing was sister Shiloh, 16; older brothers Maddox, 21; Pax, 18; and sister Zahara, 17, who's currently a student at Spelman College in Atlanta, Georgia.

Just weeks ago, Jolie got an up-close look at the devastating flood waters in Pakistan, which included meeting some of the people affected by the catastrophe.



One week later, she took to her Instagram page and shared a few photos that were taken during her time visiting disaster areas with rescueorg and local organizations.

After sharing how 'severe flooding has submerged 1/3 of the country's land', Jolie revealed some more heartbreaking statistics.



