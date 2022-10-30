Prince Harry ‘rift’ brings Prince William ‘closer’ to King Charles

Prince Harry’s rift with The Firm has made Prince William and King Charles put on a united front in recent years, claimed a royal expert.

Daily Express royal correspondent Richard Palmer suggested that Kate Middleton and Prince William did not spend much time with now King Charles and Queen Consort Camilla until recently.

During his conversation with Royal Round Up host Pandora Forsyth, Richard said: “One of the things we've seen over the last couple of years is their relations was distant at times.

“There were a few years when the then-Prince Charles and Camilla didn't really see that much of William and Kate, and their kids,” he continued.

“But the rift with Harry has brought William closer to his father,” he added.

Back in 2017, a source claimed that Charles and Camilla didn’t see Prince William and Kate’s three children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

"William chose the Middletons as his surrogate family long ago, even before the children were born. He has nailed his colours to the mast in that respect,” the insider said.

"Let’s just say they [The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge] haven’t really done anything to make it easy for him. Charles does the best he can, but there are constraints."

The source added: "Does every grandparent want to see more of their grandchildren? Of course, they do. But the Prince understands that mothers naturally gravitate towards their own families.

"And he acknowledges that he is in a unique position which means his time is not often his own."