VIDEO: World's smallest TV is grape-sized but works like a full-sized one

TinyCircuits has launched two prototypes of the world's smallest TVs in its TinyTV range.— YouTube screengrab

While electronic devices are getting bigger and bigger with time, a company moved in the opposite direction and developed the world's smallest television set.

An electronic company that goes by the name of TinyCircuits has launched two prototypes in its TinyTV range. One of the TVs has a screen of just 0.6 inches or 15 mm.

The TinyTV, which is slightly bigger has a 1-inch display with a 0.6 by 0.4-inch front-facing speaker.

The model is based on vintage TVs and not modern LEDs. The tiny sets come with two rotating knobs for volume and changing channels.

The tiniest one, the TinyTV Mini is the size of a postage stamp but can operate for an hour per charge.

To use the TV, a USB-C cable can be connected to the computer or a video can directly be loaded onto the device. However, users need to convert the videos to a friendly format using the free software provided by the company.

The software also allows users to edit videos by adding different effects and filters.

Both TVs have an 8GB-microSD card. TinyTV 2 can hold videos of up to 10 hours while TinyTV Mini can store 40 hours of footage. There are some pre-installed open-source videos in the device like that of a fireplace.



While the buttons are there on the TV, the sets do come with a remote control that can switch the device on, control the volume, and change the videos playing.

The TinyCircuits company was founded by Ken Burns in Ohio, USA. They unveiled their first project in 2012 which was a miniature computer processor.

This was followed by TinyScreen in 2014 and then the Tiny Arcades games console in 2015.