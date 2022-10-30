Selena Gomez returns to Waverly Place, ‘where it all began’

File footage

Selena Gomez sent the internet into an emotional meltdown as she returned to New York City's Waverly Place.

The Only Murders In the Building star took to her Instagram on Saturday and posted a picture of herself, posing underneath a street sign that read 'Waverly Pl.'

With her latest snap, Gomez, 30, honored her Disney show Wizards of Waverly Place, which aired from 2007 until 2012.

Gomez donned a cream color long-sleeve shirt, patterned pants and crossed-body bag while looking up at the street sign.

The Calm Down singer was standing in front Julius, one of the neighborhood's oldest bars. She captioned the nostalgic picture, "Where it all began."

Fans showered the post with love as many flooded the comments section praising Gomez and the iconic show. “Speechless,” one internet user wrote. Another added, “This is ICONIC.”

Gomez played teenage wizard Alex Russo on the hit series for four seasons.

Gomez’s latest post comes a few days ahead of the release of her much-awaited documentary titled, My Mind & Me. The documentary is all set to arrive on AppleTV+ on November 4.