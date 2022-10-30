Prince Harry does not want to wage 'war' against King Charles: Expert

Prince Harry means well with his upcoming memoir, says royal expert.
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are aware putting down King Charles III with Harry's memoir, will only affect their personal brand in the future.
Expert Eric Schiffer believer: "It's another grenade like effect on his [Harry's] power base. It's a grizzly reminder that he had impaled his standing through choices that are big problems for him today.
"He and Meghan decided to play it how he's played it, make the shifts that we're beginning now to see him make, which is a far more sensitive way.
"It is startlingly different approach, signalling to the King that he doesn't want a war. In fact, a time like this would elevate his standing and thus the brands of both of them."
Prince Harry's memoir titled 'Spare' is out on January 10, 2023.
