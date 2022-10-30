Prince Harry to address childhood trauma in upcoming memoir

Royal experts have voiced concerns surrounding Prince Harry’s memoir revelations and warns it may include his childhood trauma.
These claims have been made by Professor Pauline MacLaran of Royal Holloway, University of London.
She began by telling Express UK, “I expect the book will contain details of his growing up within the royal household.”
“This will mean revisiting his mother’s death and the lead-up to it, I imagine, with the turbulent years that preceded it –" she also added.
"In particular, the warring relationship between Charles and Diana and how that impacted on him. It is likely to be a very personal and emotional account.”
Prince Harry knows his power base from from the royal family, says expert
Prince William and Prince Harry are at an all time low in relationship
Cosgrove and Peck played siblings Megan and Josh on Nickelodeon's 'Drake & Josh'
Prince Harry's memoir is out on January 10, 2023
Prince Harry is reportedly coming back to UK in December
King Charles ascended to throne following the death of Queen Elizabeth in September