Prince Harry to address childhood trauma in upcoming memoir

Royal experts have voiced concerns surrounding Prince Harry’s memoir revelations and warns it may include his childhood trauma.

These claims have been made by Professor Pauline MacLaran of Royal Holloway, University of London.

She began by telling Express UK, “I expect the book will contain details of his growing up within the royal household.”

“This will mean revisiting his mother’s death and the lead-up to it, I imagine, with the turbulent years that preceded it –" she also added.

"In particular, the warring relationship between Charles and Diana and how that impacted on him. It is likely to be a very personal and emotional account.”