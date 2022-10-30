Bollywood A-list stars attend Awatramani Halloween bash

Bollywood A-list stars Aryan Khan, Ananya Panday, Sara Ali Khan, and Shanaya Kapoor were snapped at activist Orhan Awatramani's Halloween party, according to Pinkvilla.
Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan's son Aryan Khan sported an entirely black outfit with Kohled eyes to match the party theme.
While Roohi actor Janhvi Kapoor showcases her beauty in a black bodycon dress and black heels while donning a dark maroon lipstick shade to keep with Halloween.
Birthday girl Ananya Panday goes for Kareena Kapoor Khan's inspired look from Kabhie Khushi Kabhie Gham as Pooh. She tucked in a beige skirt and an asymmetrical pink crop top.
Shanaya Kapoor opts for a cute outfit by dressing in a white dress, sneakers, a cute tiara, and white satin gloves.
Actor Sara Ali Khan chose a black latex skirt and embellished crop top to fire up the party., along with tucked-in black-heeled boots.
Prince Harry is reportedly coming back to UK in December
King Charles ascended to throne following the death of Queen Elizabeth in September
'Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania' released in 2014
Photos had gone viral which shows Lupita looking on in shock after first seeming unsure about how to respond to the slap
Princess Diana Priest believes her death scene in The Crown is not necessary
Princess Beatrice has become one of the five Counsellors of State under King Charles III reign