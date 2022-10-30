Victoria Beckham dishes out real reason she teared up at PFW

Victoria Beckham admits her family made her tear up at Paris Fashion Week.

Speaking to Drew Barrymore in a recent interview, the former Spice Girls confessed that is was her family who made her emotional.

"I got some emotional in the show in Paris," said Victoria, who was presenting her brand on the show.

"I planned on coming out after the show and I wanted a great picture walking down the catwalk.

"But the moment I saw David, and the kids and my mum and my dad and my sister, I just got so emotional, I really did.

"Because family are everything to me. To have them there, to support me, is just everything."

This comes amid Victoria's infamous feud with daughter-in-law Nicola Peltz. It is reported that the duo's disagreement began over Nicola's wedding dress.

Speaking about the drama, the Transformers actress told Grazia USA: "We connected to start designing the dress, and then a few days went by and I didn't hear anything.

"Victoria called my mom and said her atelier couldn't make it."