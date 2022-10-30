Prince Harry planning Britain comeback for memoir promotions?

File Footage

Sources warn Prince Harry might end up back in the UK once promotions for his upcoming memoir begin.



This comes amid a slew of rumours surrounding the memoir name-drop and why it's been named ‘Spare’.

“Put it this way, it's not going to make for a relaxing family Christmas,” one source exclaimed to the Mail Online when asked about the possibility of Prince Harry returning to the UK for promotions.

Especially in light of how Prince Harry refused Queen Elizabeth’s last Christmas invite to Sandringham before her death.

Another insider also chimed in at this point and addressed how the Firm’s relations appear “near rock bottom” given how they were “completely caught by surprise” by the Duke’s promise of “raw, unflinching honesty.”

Writer Tom Bower on the other hand promises retaliation by King Charles and admitted, “This book is really make or break. I imagine that King Charles has been warned that any retaliation won't be pretty.”

“All that King Charles can really do is to withhold the titles for his grandchildren Archie and Lilibet.”

“Ultimately, I suppose, he could take away Harry and Meghan's titles as well, but that's pretty drastic. I don't know what else he can do. If it is as bad as I think it is, then Harry and Meghan have gone fully rogue.”