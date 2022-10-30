Liam Hemsworth replaces Henry Cavill in 'The Witcher'

Liam Hemsworth will be replacing Henry Cavill as Geralt of Riva after season 3 of hit Netflix series The Witcher.

According to the streaming giant, The Witcher will officially be returning for a fourth season,

The announcement was made with statements from the two actors:

My journey as Geralt of Rivia has been filled with both monsters and adventures, and alas, I will be laying down my medallion and my swords for Season 4," Cavill said. "In my stead, the fantastic Mr Liam Hemsworth will be taking up the mantle of the White Wolf. As with the greatest of literary characters, I pass the torch with reverence for the time spent embodying Geralt and enthusiasm to see Liam's take on this most fascinating and nuanced of men. Liam, good sir, this character has such a wonderful depth to him, enjoy diving in and seeing what you can find.”

As a Witcher fan I’m over the moon about the opportunity to play Geralt of Rivia," Hemsworth said. "Henry Cavill has been an incredible Geralt, and I’m honoured that he’s handing me the reins and allowing me to take up the White Wolf’s blades for the next chapter of his adventure. Henry, I’ve been a fan of yours for years and was inspired by what you brought to this beloved character. I may have some big boots to fill, but I’m truly excited to be stepping into The Witcher world.”