'I don’t know which discipline of PTI was violated,' Vawda reacts to expulsion

Former PTI leader Faisal Vawda speaks during an interview on Geo News' programme "Naya Pakistan", on October 29, 2022. — YouTube/GeoNews

ISLAMABAD: Reacting to his expulsion from PTI, the party’s former leader Faisal Vawda Saturday expressed shock and said that he did not know which discipline of the party was violated by his recent statement on the long march.

Earlier today, the PTI announced that the membership Vawda stands terminated for failing to respond to the show-cause notice issued to him on October 26.

PTI confirmed the termination of Vawda's basic membership from the party on Twitter.

On Wednesday, Vawda made claims during a press conference that the party's long march would "witness bloodshed, death, and funerals."

"These funerals will definitely be held, but I will try until my dying breath to save my Pakistanis from sacrificing their lives for a conspiracy hatched by some people. I will try to end this politics of death and bloodshed in this country."



After this, the PTI suspended Vawda's membership and said that he would not be allowed to hold any party office or represent the party in the media as he had "grossly violated discipline by giving statements against party policies and guidelines".

Clarifying his October 26 statement, the PTI former leader — during Geo News' programme "Naya Pakistan" — said that he did not say that they would the party would resort to violence during the long march in Islamabad.



Responding to a question, Vawda said: “I have not said anything yet.”

“I will give ab answer to Imran Khan if he asks [about his press conference],” he added.

Referring to internal enemies in the party, Vawda said: “Three snakes are associated with two VIPs.” The “two VIPs” are not political personalities, he further clarified.

The three “snakes and two VIPs” harmed the party and the institutions, he added.

Vawda said that he has been speaking against the snakes on the party’s platforms and had informed the PTI chair about them.

“When I told Imran Khan about the snakes, he replied that he knows them,” Vawda added. To another question, Vawda said that he will not join Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM).

“I consider Imran Khan my leader still today. I did not betray Imran Khan,” he said, adding that it was in Khan’s knowledge when he met with people from the establishment.

"The 'snakes' misguided Khan about me," the former PTI leader said and claimed that the decision about his expulsion from the party was not made by the PTI chairman.