Victoria Beckham says 'family everything'

Victoria Beckham, in a new interview, revealed that she cried on the catwalk after becoming 'so emotional' upon seeing her kids, and insisted that 'family are everything.'



The former Spice Girls member's admission comes after her eldest son Brooklyn's wife Nicola Peltz quashed rumours of a rift between herself and her famous mother-in-law by the designer's show at her Paris Fashion Week.

During an appearance on the Drew Barrymore Show, The 48-year-old fashion designer: 'I got so emotional in the show in Paris. I planned on coming out after the show and I wanted a great picture walking down the catwalk. But the moment I saw David, and the kids and my mum and my dad and my sister, I just got so emotional, I really did.'



She added: 'Because family are everything to me. To have them there, to support me, is just everything.'

Brooklyn's wife Nicola Peltz and Victoria reportedly clashed over the wedding dress of the Transformers star, allegedly accusing her new mother-in-law of stealing the limelight at her wedding.

