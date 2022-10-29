Britney Spears addresses ‘upper world crime, conservatorship’ in new post

Britney Spears has discussed 'upperworld crime' phenomenon in her latest post on social media.

The Criminal crooner, 40, took to her Instagram handle on Friday and posted the definition of the phrase, alongside a lengthy caption, in which she lashed out at her family over her 13-year-long conservatorship.

She explained how her traumatic conservatorship granted her family “LOTS of power” and detailed her struggle to “relearn how to live her life.”

In the caption, Spears wrote, “Ok so maybe we’re talking about higher intellectual candidates that have whatever it might be … power, money, or fame !!! I’m not sure I’ve ever taken ADVANTAGE of playing this game.”

“I mean just this year at 40 I can buy Tylenol and own my own money … but it’s eye-opening to see what people can do … my family owned my estate for years … they owned my name, my star, my money, and guess what ??? It gave them LOTS of power,” she added.

'Since it’s been over I have to RELEARN how to live my life … it’s really cool, but my mind used to be limited in my way of thinking cause of all the rules … but now with it OPEN I can actually see people every day of my life doing exactly what the paragraph above says !!!” Spears said.

The Gimme More singer concluded the caption saying, “People are getting away with these things and IT’S OBVIOUS and not one person will say anything … ok where is this going ??? I feel like I’ve been programmed to be a nun half my life … Can anybody out there for the love of God teach me how to lie at least ???”