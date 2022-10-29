Raveena Tandon says she fought back despite people in Bollywood trying to 'bury' her

Raveena Tandon recently discussed her hardships in the film industry and claimed that certain people wanted to 'bury' and reject her, according to Hindustan Times.



Raveena said that she doesn't like the politics in the film industry and people tried to reject her and bring her down but she survived and fought back.

Raveena said, "Despite having such a great father, people tried to bury me, and reject me, but every time I fought back. This was never easy. And this really bothers me about this industry that a real talented person never gets the chance to prove themselves easily.”

She further added, "I don’t appreciate the dirty politics that’s been going on in the industry for ages. In my 30-year-long career, I have seen so many people struggling to keep afloat and fight back. Some survive, some don’t and that’s so shattering to watch.”

Raveena Tandon recently celebrated her 48th birthday on October 26.