Prince Harry’s memoir showing everything but being ‘a Spare’

Royal experts warn Prince Harry’s becoming ‘quite provocative’ with his memoir name-drop.
This claim has been made by Culture and brand expert Nick Ede in his interview with FEMAIL.
For those unversed, the Duke has promised over 1.5m (£1.3m) to Sentebale, and £300,000 to WellChild.
He was even quoted saying, “The choice of the title ‘Spare’ is not only provocative but also lends into Harry’s sense of humour too.”
“Although it is a bold choice, it’s a brave one and it sets out immediately that this book will be anything but showing that Prince Harry is a spare.”
“The use of the singular title is one of empowerment and strength.”
“A singular word for a book title is empowering and using spare is a way of reclaiming it and making it a powerful empowering tool for himself and for the reader.”
