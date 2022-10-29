Jennifer Lopez tells Ben Affleck how to live life: ‘He’s about to burst into tears’

File Footage

Jennifer Lopez has reportedly made Ben Affleck's life miserable following their dreamy wedding celebration in Georgia as she treats him as her "puppet."



An insider told Heat Magazine that even though the Gone Girl star has accepted everything as his fate, he still appears “lost-looking” during some of his recent public outings.

“Everyone, including Ben, knew what marrying Jennifer would entail, but it’s hard to believe he is 100 percent happy when he’s so visibly awkward and lost-looking,” the source said.

“It’s almost as if he’s turned into J-Lo’s puppet, just like all the other guys before him, and there’s a strong sense that he’s accepted this is his path, at least for now.

“The likes of Matt Damon and his brother Casey have been shaking their heads and hoping he snaps out of it. The poor guy looks like he’s about to burst into tears at any time.”

Affleck, who has previously struggled with drug abuse, hasn’t “raised any complaints to Jen,” probably because he knows if he “started asking for space, it would not go down very well.”

“Jen would be the first to admit she’s needy, but with Ben it’s on another level. It doesn’t even enter her head that she’s asking too much of him,” added the insider.

“She views them as the superstar couple of their generation – if not all of time – and so they come as a package deal.”

However, people close to Affleck are worried for the star as the source said, “Jen very much wears the pants. She tells him how to dress, eat, work out – how to live his whole life.”

Before concluding, the insider shared, “This is a whole new version of Ben and it’s kind of sad to see. He’s turning into J-Lo’s personal robot.”