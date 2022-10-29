Prince Harry using memoir to ‘wiggle up’ corporate ladder in the US

Prince Harry’s alleged attempts to reposition himself into a better role in the US have been called to light.

LA-based Kinsey Schofield offered these insights in her interview with Express UK.

She began by admitting, “Ultimately, I think Prince Harry is going to try to use this book to position himself as a motivational type of figure, a thought leader, a public speaker.”

“We saw hints of it at his surprise Better Up Summit performance where he used canned phrases like, 'unlock that potential!' Ok, Tony Robbins! We see you!”

“Unfortunately, to try to justify his position or his authority on the subject of overcoming an adversity he will likely be critical of his family.”

“I just don't see why there would be any hesitation from the Prince if his family was not in the line of fire.”

Before concluding he also added, “Just like Fergie got her big payday spilling secrets about Diana's warts, Harry is going to have to share some secrets too. Hopefully they aren't permanently detrimental to his relationship with his father and brother.”