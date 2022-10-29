Govt forms committee to tackle PTI's long march

ISLAMABAD: As the PTI's long march moves toward the federal capital, Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif Saturday devised a committee to review, assess, and manage the situation, sources shared with Geo News.
As per sources, the committee will be headed by Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah and is comprised of 13 members from the federal cabinet.
The sources further added that PM Shahbaz formed the committee to maintain the law and order situation in Islamabad. It has also been learned through sources that if anyone wants to discuss anything regarding the march shall contact the committee.
As per the information received so far, reports indicate that the committee is includes Minister for Economic Affairs Ayaz Sadiq, Minister for Railways Khawaja Saad Rafique, Adviser to the Prime Minister Qamar Zaman Kaira, MQM-P convener Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui, ANP leader Mian Iftikhar Hussain, Minister of Communications Asad Mehmood, and Information Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb.
Earlier, Sanaullah had said during a Twitter Space session that the government has no right to prevent PTI from staging a protest "if Imran Niazi wants to do it in a peaceful manner".
However, the government will use all its force to stop a siege of Islamabad if the PTI tries to, he had said.
