King Charles set to honour Kate Middleton, breaks royal tradition for Princess of Wales

King Charles is set to honour his daughter-in-law Kate Middleton, and expected to break another royal tradition for her as he is considering to give the Princess of Wales an unprecedented role.



The Daily Record UK, citing palace sources, reported Kate Middleton, alongside Princess Anne and Prince Edward, could be brought into act as Counsellors of State to help King Charles with official royal duties when the monarch is out of the country or unwell.

Earlier, he already broke royal tradition to expand his pool of advisors to five.

According to sources, King Charles will further add three advisors to the current list of five as he does not want to strip Prince Harry and Andrew of their roles.

The insider said, “The pool of Counsellors of State will be expanded, this is for purely practical reasons. As the King and Queen Consort are likely to be away, as could the Prince and Princess of Wales, it is only right this is attended to."

Constitutional expert Dr Craig Prescott has dubbed King Charles move to add Kate Middleton to the list "unprecedented".