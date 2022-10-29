Prince William dishes on ‘future’ of young people in video message

Prince William dropped a video message encouraging young people to make efforts for ‘recovery’ nature.
The father-of-three noted that the youth has been playing an inspirational role in shaping the summit, held at Science and Industry Museum in Manchester on Friday.
Prince William said: “Young people are the future of this planet and there is a crucial need to engage them in nature's recovery.”
“How inspiring it is that this summit is being shaped by young people for young people.
"Connected by a shared love of nature,” he added.
"Today is an opportunity to bring together young leaders and everyone in-between.
"To better understand the importance of engaging young people in nature,” the royal continued.
The Prince actively makes his voice heard about environment-related causes including his Earthshot Price organization which aims to fund innovative environmental projects.
The program is designed to award five winners every year in six different categories; nature, air cleanliness, ocean conservation, waste-free living, and climate change.
Kylie Jenner and boyfriend Travis Scott list their Beverlly Hill mansion for nearly $22 Million
Matthew Perry recalled that he heard Robert’s name called out at the 2001 Academy Awards
Dax Shepard and Kristen Bell share daughters Delta, 7, and Lincoln, 9
Elon Musk issues statement on Kanye West's Twitter account
Supermodel Gisele Bundchen and Tom Brady finalize their divorce
Piers Morgan slams Trevor Noah for calling UK a racist country