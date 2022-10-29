Prince William dishes on ‘future’ of young people in video message

FileFootage

Prince William dropped a video message encouraging young people to make efforts for ‘recovery’ nature.



The father-of-three noted that the youth has been playing an inspirational role in shaping the summit, held at Science and Industry Museum in Manchester on Friday.

Prince William said: “Young people are the future of this planet and there is a crucial need to engage them in nature's recovery.”

“How inspiring it is that this summit is being shaped by young people for young people.

"Connected by a shared love of nature,” he added.

"Today is an opportunity to bring together young leaders and everyone in-between.

"To better understand the importance of engaging young people in nature,” the royal continued.

The Prince actively makes his voice heard about environment-related causes including his Earthshot Price organization which aims to fund innovative environmental projects.

The program is designed to award five winners every year in six different categories; nature, air cleanliness, ocean conservation, waste-free living, and climate change.