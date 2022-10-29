 
Saturday October 29, 2022
Prince William dishes on ‘future’ of young people in video message

Prince William encouraged young people to make efforts for ‘recovery’ nature.

By Web Desk
October 29, 2022

Prince William dropped a video message encouraging young people to make efforts for ‘recovery’ nature.

The father-of-three noted that the youth has been playing an inspirational role in shaping the summit, held at Science and Industry Museum in Manchester on Friday.

Prince William said: “Young people are the future of this planet and there is a crucial need to engage them in nature's recovery.”

“How inspiring it is that this summit is being shaped by young people for young people.

"Connected by a shared love of nature,” he added.

"Today is an opportunity to bring together young leaders and everyone in-between.

"To better understand the importance of engaging young people in nature,” the royal continued.

The Prince actively makes his voice heard about environment-related causes including his Earthshot Price organization which aims to fund innovative environmental projects.

The program is designed to award five winners every year in six different categories; nature, air cleanliness, ocean conservation, waste-free living, and climate change.