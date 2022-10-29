Fans gather to welcome Kartik Aaryan in Ahmedabad during film shoot

Kartik Aaryan was welcomed by a huge crowd soon after he was spotted in the city of Ahmedabad.



Earlier yesterday, his fans arrived in hundreds of numbers, and went crazy after getting a glimpse of the actor.



The Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 actor arrived in the city of Ahmedabad for Shooting his movie Satyaprem ki Kattha, and left surprised while receiving so much love from fans

The actor shared the video of fans gathering to see him at Ahmedabad and captioned it as, “Apka Pyaar."



On the work front, Kartik has paired up with Kiara Advani once again after Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 as the on-screen couple received a lot of appreciation from the audience.



He is playing the character of Freddy and revealed the poster look earlier today.

Alaya F and Kartik will be collaborating for the first time together in this movie in the lead roles.



