Zayn Malik drops a rare selfie after unfollowing ex- Gigi Hadid

Zayn Malik caught everyone’s attention as he shared his rare selfie on his social media account.

The former One Direction star, 29, turned to his Instagram on Thursday to showcase his pink-tinged locks as he stared bewildered into the camera in his first post since last month.

His snap comes weeks after he unfollowed his ex-girlfriend Gigi Hadid on social media sight after rumours began circulating that she was dating Hollywood hunk Leonardo DiCaprio.

Zayn showcased his chest tattoos as he donned a grey knitted cardigan worn open, accessorising his look with a chunky silver chain.



Responding to his post, Zayn's legions of fans begged him to release new music, with several remarking how much they missed him.

One follower penned: 'RELEASE NEW MUSIC PLEASE.'

With another just glad top see him post again as they remarked: 'Thank you for this proof of life selfie.'

Zayn's return to Instagram comes after he unfollowed his ex Gigi on Instagram after photos of the model enjoying a cosy date with Leonardo DiCaprio surfaced last month.



