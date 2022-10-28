Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen head for divorce after 13 years of marriage

The star couple Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen are splitting after 13 years of marriage.



The NFL star and the supermodel—who has been married for 13 years after tying the knot back in 2009—are officially parting ways.

Tom and Gisele both confirmed on social media on Oct. 28, noting that they've recently finalized their divorce.

"We arrived at this decision amicably and with gratitude for the time we spent together," Tom, who shares kids Benjamin, 12, and Vivian, 9, with Gisele, wrote in his Instagram Story message.

"We are blessed with beautiful and wonderful children who will continue to be the center of our world in every way. We will continue to work together as parents to always ensure they receive the love and attention they deserve."

The athlete noted that he and Gisele also arrived at the decision to part ways after much consideration. "Doing so is, of course, painful and difficult, like it is for many people who go through the same thing every day around the world," he continued. "However we wish only the best for each other as we pursue whatever new chapters in our lives that are yet to be written."

News of their breakup comes after an E! News source confirmed in early October that the pair each obtained New York-based divorce attorneys amid ongoing speculation of their split.