Khloe Kardashian explains why she will not expand her family anymore

Khloe Kardashian said she will not be expanding her family after welcoming a son with ex-boyfriend Tristan Thompson.

During her appearance on The Kelly Clarkson Show, the reality star was asked about her future plans regarding having more babies.

“Shop is closed,” the Good American co-founder said before adding, “I have one of both, and I think I’m good.”

“One of each. It’s exciting,” she said of her daughter, True, and her 2-month-old baby boy, whose name she has not revealed yet.

She went on to add that even though she welcomed her son “a different way” with the NBA player, it was as “amazing” an experience as giving birth to True herself.

Kardashian and Thompson dated on and off since 2016 and finally called it quits when he fathered a child with Maralee Nichols in 2021 while still dating The Kardashians star.