King Charles feels ‘greatly honoured’ as he takes over role of Prince Harry

King Charles has been announced as the ceremonial head of the Royal Marines on the 358th anniversary of the corps.

Buckingham Palace announced on its Twitter handle, “Today as the @RoyalMarines celebrate their 358th birthday, The King has become their new Captain General.

“His Majesty trained and served alongside the Royal Marines during his Naval career.”

King Charles said in his message, “I feel greatly honoured to become part of the Corps Family and very much look forward to meeting many of you in the near future. In the meantime, this comes with my heartfelt and special wishes for a very happy 358th birthday.”

Earlier, Duke of Sussex Prince Harry was holding the role after he was formally handed the title by the Queen in 2017.

He held the title until February 2020 when he and his wife Meghan Markle stepped down as senior Royals.