Matthew Perry on dumping every ‘wonderful women’ he’s dated: ‘I’m deathly afraid’

File Footage

Matthew Perry broke up with every “wonderful women” he ever dated because of his fear of getting dumped by them.



In an interview with GQ ahead of his memoir Friends, Lovers and the Big Terrible Thing release, the star reflected on his insecurity issues.

“I break up with them because I’m deathly afraid that they will find out that I’m not enough, that I don’t matter, and that I’m too needy, and they’ll break up with me and that will annihilate me and I’ll have to take drugs and that will kill me,” Perry said.

“That’s why I break up with these wonderful women that have crossed my path,” the Fools Rush In actor added.

He continued: “You know, I’m not being dramatic when I say there’s 10 women on the face of the planet that I would kill to be married to. Who I’ve gone out with and broken up with. And now they’ve all moved on, all of them, and are married and have kids.”

“They’re all happy, which is great, but I’m the one who’s sitting in a screening room by myself. And there’s no lonelier moment than that.”

Furthermore, he revealed that he was only dumped once in his life and he did not handle the situation very well and “drank and drank and drank over that, for about two years” after lighting candles in his house.