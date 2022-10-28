Prince Harry’s memoir ‘Spare’ is ‘pure fiction’?

File Footage

Experts warn Prince Harry against promoting his upcoming memoir as the ‘whole truth’ before he’s forced to slap a fiction warning, like The Crown.



This claim has been made by royal commentator and expert Dan Wootton.

He made the claims in his most recent interview with the Mail Online.

In the new piece he began by admitting, “They are also conscious of the fact that to make the big bucks – Harry is believed to have received a £18.4million advance for this book alone – they have to offer juicy revelations.”

“If the tissue of lies Oprah interview is anything to go by, however, I personally would expect there to be demands for Spare to be reclassified as a work of fiction within days of its release.”

“By then, the damage will already have been done,” the writer also went on to add.

“It's going to be a very miserable Christmas for the Royal Family, who remain in the dark as to the book's contents, as the torturous wait for publication day on January 10 continues.”

Before concluding he also added how, “How tragic that Harry will stop at nothing for his version of the truth to be published, to hell with the consequences for his father, brother, the memory of his grandmother or even the future of the monarchy itself.”