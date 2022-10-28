Palace lawyers on 'standby' as Prince Harry prepares explosive book

Buckingham Palace lawyers are keeping their knives sharped as Prince Harry memoir's release dates gets closer.

Royal Editor Russell Myers believes the Duke of Sussex has already created a havoc with his book title and is going to bash the royal family with explosive details inside.

"Although Harry is making generous donations of $1.5m to Sentebale and £300k to WellChild, the fact he is making a reported £35million for a three book deal has demonstrated just how much is is profiteering from his royal connection.

"Royal sources have said it demonstrates "yet another confrontational attack on the family after claiming a desire for privacy”.

"Palace lawyers will be on standby in the new year, waiting to see what is in the book.

"Regardless of the content, which will no doubt be explosive given the title, there will be little chance of this acting as a vehicle to reconciliation for Harry and Meghan."

Harry, in his memoir, will also discuss the pain of his mother's death and funeral.

"It was one of the most searing images of the twentieth century: two young boys, two princes, walking behind their mother’s coffin as the world watched in sorrow—and horror.

"As Diana, Princess of Wales, was laid to rest, billions wondered what the princes must be thinking and feeling—and how their lives would play out from that point on. For Harry, this is that story at last. With its raw, unflinching honesty, Spare is a landmark publication full of insight, revelation, self-examination, and hard-won wisdom about the eternal power of love over grief."