Meghan Markle, Prince Harry’s ‘lack of compassion’ called out

file footage

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been called out for their lack of compassion despite advocating for it on their website, with the Duke of Sussex’s biographer saying that the couple are far from compassionate.



Talking to The Sun after Penguin Random House announced that Prince Harry’s memoir will be titled Spare, royal author and expert Angela Levin weighed in on the messaging on Prince Harry and Meghan’s website, on which they claim to ‘leading the way with compassion’.

As per Levin, “This is a joke because how compassionate have they been to Meghan’s family? Apart from her mother, we don’t know.”

She added, “Harry to his family? When Meghan doesn’t want anything, she just cuts people off. They don’t behave with compassion.”

Levin then stated, “How can they align some of the things with some of the things they are doing with Meghan dressed up in these incredibly expensive clothes? It just looks absolutely ridiculous.”