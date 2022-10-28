Rain delays start of key Australia-England tie at World Cup

MELBOURNE: Rain in Melbourne delayed the start of a crucial Super 12 match between defending champions Australia and England at the Twenty20 World Cup on Friday.
Persistent rain washed out the first game of a double-header, between Afghanistan and Ireland, and things remained gloomy at the Melbourne Cricket Ground.
The pitch remained covered and the toss was delayed for the hotly anticipated match, which was scheduled to begin at 7:00 pm (0800 GMT) between the Ashes rivals.
Both England, who went down to Ireland in their previous match, and Australia have lost one of their two games in a tough Group 1. Another defeat for either would severely dent their semi-finals hopes.
The tournament witnessed its first washout on Monday with South Africa and Zimbabwe sharing one point each in Group 2.
"I don't think that you can sit back and let quality bowlers like that bowl at you," Craig Ervine says on the eve of...
Both teams receive one point to leave Group 1 wide open after Ireland shocked England by five runs
Pakistan wicket keeper-batter Mohammad Rizwan reigns latest ICC T20I rankings for batters, Virat Kohli enters top 10
England were five runs behind on the DLS scoring method, handing Ireland a famous victory
Epic 82 not out from Virat Kohli powered India to stunning last-ball win in front of a frenzied crowd in opening match...
Pakistan ex-pacer Mohammad Amir says "entire world saw that Shaheen is not completely fit"