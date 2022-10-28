Kanye West preplanned 'anti-Semitic controversies' to cut ties with A-list brands: Netizens

Kanye West planned to get rid of all of his partnerships through the use of anti-Semitism, as per netizens.
According to BroBible, a theory is gaining traction on the Internet that Ye pre-planned these controversies to cut ties with prior A-list brands to start fresh.
One user wrote, "I kind of believe this is what Kanye wanted."
While another user tweeted, "Getting his Yeezy x Adidas contract terminated is exactly what Kanye wanted. He just sped up the process."
It is pertinent to mention here that this theory related to Kanye West cannot be substantiated as of now.
