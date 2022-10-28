Prince Harry’s Kardashian-style reality series a ‘Harry's merry-go-round of media nastiness’

File Footage

Prince Harry has reportedly started transforming into a new Kardashian of Hollywood.



This claim has been made by royal commentator and expert Dan Wootton.

He made the claims in his most recent interview with the Mail Online.



In the new piece he began by admitting, “There is a commercial imperative for Harry's merry-go-round of media nastiness, too.”

“As royal author Valentine Low revealed in his recent book Courtiers, the Duke is convinced his shelf-life as a prominent public figure will only last until his nephew Prince George turns 18”

“That gives Harry just nine more years to make the hundreds of millions he believes is required to live a life of unbridled decadence, without ever having to go cap in hand to his father or brother to ask for financial support.”

Plus “With Meghan's Spotify podcast spewing out her claims of victimhood each week and the couple's Kardashian-style reality series coming in December because Netflix wants it to air as a companion piece to The Crown, the Sussexes have shown they are prepared to sell their lives for the Hollywood coin.”