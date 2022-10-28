King Charles continues his royal duties as Prince Harry’s memoir title, release date unveiled

King Charles continued his royal duties and seems relaxed and unbothered as his estranged son Prince Harry's much-awaited memoir title and release date was unveiled.



According to AFP, Prince Harry will release his memoir next January, his publisher said Thursday.

"We are excited to announce the remarkably personal and emotionally powerful story of Prince Harry, The Duke of Sussex," Penguin Random House said on Twitter.

Titled "Spare," the tell-all memoir that is expected to address the strains of Harry´s life in the public eye will hit the shelves on January 10, 2023.

As Harry’s memoir title and release date was disclosed, King Charles was holding audiences at Buckingham Palace, where the monarch seems relaxed and unconcerned.

According to Palace, “Today The King held Audiences at Buckingham Palace for incoming Ambassadors and High Commissioners.”



