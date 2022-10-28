King Charles 'anticipating the worst' as Harry attacks with 'Spare'

King Charles III will looking for possible ways to get back at Prince Harry's explosive book, says expert.
Royal author Mark Borkowski predicts “the damage to the royal family will be great" as Harry is set to reveal bombshell details on how he was treated secondary to Prince William.
“Charles’ retaliation could include not giving their children their prince and princess titles, and even withdrawing their own titles of Duke and Duchess of Sussex,” Borkowski said.
Harry shares son Archie, 3, and daughter Lilibet, 1 with wife Meghan Markle.
It is “a nervous Christmas … as they anticipate the worst", adds the author.
“For the new king, still planning his coronation, this could not have come at a worse time," warns Mark.
Last month Disney held a preview of anniversary events for US fans at its D23 Expo in Anaheim, California.
Netflix shares trailer for upcoming sequel 'Lost Bullet 2', the movie will stream on the giant in November
Prince Harry standing with ‘major grudge’ to take on Firm members who ‘wronged him over the years’
BLACKPINK album 'Born Pink' creates history with breaking another record
Netflix dropped trailer for upcoming movie 'The Pale Blue Eye' Christian Bale plays local detective
Prince Harry's book to damage monarchy before Charles coronation