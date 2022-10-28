 
close
Friday October 28, 2022
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
Entertainment

Why Prince Harry titled his memoir ‘Spare’? reason revealed

The royal expert said, "Diana used to call him the spare. Harry would say ‘I’m the spare, I don’t have to behave, I can do what I like’."

By Web Desk
October 28, 2022

Why Prince Harry titled his memoir ‘Spare’, reason revealed

Duke of Sussex Prince Harry’s upcoming memoir ‘Spare’ appears to be intrinsically linked to his late mother Princess Diana, a royal expert has disclosed.

Prince Harry will release his memoir next January, his publisher said Thursday.

Titled "Spare," the tell-all memoir that is expected to address the strains of Harry´s life in the public eye will hit the shelves on January 10, 2023.

Royal expert Ingrid Seward told The Sun, "It is really a bit pathetic that he hasn’t managed to move on. Diana used to call him the spare. Harry would say ‘I’m the spare, I don’t have to behave, I can do what I like’."

"We are excited to announce the remarkably personal and emotionally powerful story of Prince Harry, The Duke of Sussex," Penguin Random House said on Twitter.