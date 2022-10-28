Title of Prince Harry's book draws criticism

The title and the cover of Prince Harry's upcoming book has been criticized by some royal experts a day after his publishers said the memoir would be out in January next year.
Royal biographer Angela Levin said, "Spare, the title of Harry's book is desperately sad. Is that what he still thinks of himself? After all the therapy, a wife he worships and freedom he longed for, he is still full of resentment and out to get his own back.
About cover she said "You can see it in his eyes on the cover."
The memoir would be released on January 10, a day after the birthday of Kate Middleton.
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle leaving no way back for any reconciliation with the royal family
Kanye West Donda Academy has closed down for the remaining semester amid anti-Semitic remarks
Kim Kardashian 'still shocked' by Kanye West's horrific antisemitic and racist remarks
Kanye West says: 'The money is not who I am. The people is who I am'
Harry Styles surprised fans with long messy hair and bushy beard for new music video 'Music for a Sushi Restaurant'
Elon Musk owns Twitter now, made announcement on the social platform on October 27