Title of Prince Harry's book draws criticism

The title and the cover of Prince Harry's upcoming book has been criticized by some royal experts a day after his publishers said the memoir would be out in January next year.

Royal biographer Angela Levin said, "Spare, the title of Harry's book is desperately sad. Is that what he still thinks of himself? After all the therapy, a wife he worships and freedom he longed for, he is still full of resentment and out to get his own back.

About cover she said "You can see it in his eyes on the cover."

The memoir would be released on January 10, a day after the birthday of Kate Middleton.