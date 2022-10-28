Prince Harry 'worships' his wife: Royal expert blasts Duke for 'resentful' title of memoir

Prince Harry revealed the title of his explosive book 'Spare' via his new website on Wednesday.

But, the title of the book, which is set to hit shelves early next year, has sparked reactions from royal commentators.



Angela Levin, royal biographer, suggested the title is a "resentful" Harry "trying to get his own back" for the cruel jibe separating him from brother and future monarch William.

She said: "Spare, the title of Harry's book is desperately sad. Is that what he still thinks of himself? After all the therapy, a wife he worships and freedom he longed for, he is still full of resentment and out to get his own back. You can see it in his eyes on the cover."

Journalist Meghan McCain wrote: "I’m not as plugged into this as Brits are clearly - but the title seems like a troll… Is this your take?"

Another journalist Rupert Myers commented: “Is this the real cover and title? Good grief.”



“The book is supposed to be about a journey to love and healing but the title speaks about bitterness and jealousy,” Verdad penned.